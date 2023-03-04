NTSB investigating in-flight turbulence that left 1 passenger dead

Turbulence aboard private jet leaves 1 dead Turbulence aboard private jet leaves 1 dead; plane makes emergency landing in Connecticut 00:16

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a passenger died when a jet encountered severe turbulence Friday and had to divert from its route to land.

Five people were on board the Bombardier CL30 jet, which was flying from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to the Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia.

According to the NTSB, the turbulence resulted in "fatal injuries to a passenger." The plane was diverted to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and landed at around 4 p.m. EST.

It's not clear what injuries occurred. No information was provided about the conditions of the other passengers.

In a statement emailed to CBS News Saturday, the company, Conexon, an internet services provider, said it owned the plane, but noted that the victim was not a Conexon employee.

"The reported fatality was not a Conexon employee," Conexon said. "We ask for privacy for the family members of those involved. We have no further details of the incident at this time."

The NTSB said Sunday that the plane was "secured" at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and that investigators had removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also be investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, seven people were hospitalized after a Lufthansa flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia due to turbulence. The flight from Austin, Texas, bound for Frankfurt, Germany, was diverted after the plane experienced "severe turbulence" while over Tennessee, the FAA said.

The plane was carrying 172 passengers and 12 crew members aboard, including actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, CBS News learned.