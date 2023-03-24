Notre Dames hires Micah Shrewsberry as new men's basketball coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – Indiana native Micah Shrewsberry is coming back home.

Fresh off leading Penn State to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2001, Shrewsberry has officially been announced as Notre Dame's new head men's basketball coach.

Besides growing up outside of Indianapolis, Shrewsberry has coached a bunch in the state including at Butler and Purdue.

Shrewsberry will take over for Mike Breen. He has some work to do at Notre Dame. The Irish only made the NCAA Tournament one time in Breen's last six seasons.