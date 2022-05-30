Northwestern women's softball team headed to College World Series for first time in 15 years

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's softball team is off to the College World Series for the first time in 15 years.

This follows a decisive Game Three for the Wildcats in Tempe, Arizona Sunday night, where they took on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 'Cats erased a five-run deficit to storm back and take a three-run lead against Arizona State. That would be more than enough for Big Ten pitcher of the year Danielle Williams – who threw an unbelievable 430 pitches during the Super Regional.

The Wildcats won 8-6, and now go to Oklahoma or the College World Series. This will be the team's first College World Series appearance in 15 years.

"When our seniors came in as freshmen, it was just a huge injection of talent into the program – and they got a lot of chances early, and they matured very quickly, and then I think the trust that has come in – there's been a lot of great mentoring that's going on, and a lot of just great camaraderie and chemistry and synergy within the group that has allowed us just to grow and get to this point," said Head Coach Kate Drohan.

Northwestern will face top-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday.