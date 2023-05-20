Northwestern women's softball shuts out Eastern Illinois in NCAA Regional

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team hosted Eastern Illinois Thursday for an NCAA Regional.

It was the first ever appearance for Eastern Illinois.

Wildcats pitcher Danielle Williams held the Eastern Illinois Panthers in check with 10 strikeouts.

Meanwhile in the bottom of the first, Skyler Shellmyer scored with an infield single to give the 'Cats a quick 1-0 lead.

In the third, Kansas Robinson blasted a homer over the wall in center.

Northwestern only scored twice, but that was enough with Williams tossing a shutout. The final score was 2-0.

Northwestern will take on Kentucky at noon Saturday.