Northwestern women's softball headed to Big Ten championship game after blanking Nebraska

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- Northwestern is headed to the Big Ten women's softball championship game after shutting out Nebraska on Friday.

In the bottom of the first, Nikki Cuchran hit a double into the gap between right and center field, and drove in Jordyn Rudd and Hannah Cady – bringing the score to 2-0.

Angela Zedak went on to hit a two-out double before the end of the inning, driving in Cuchran to raise the score to 3-0.

Zedak had yet another RBI double in the bottom of the third, hitting out to the warning track in right field and driving in Cady and Ayana Lindsey – for a score of 5-0. Maeve Nelson also homered in the bottom of the third for Northwestern – 6-0.

The Wildcats blanked the Cornhuskers 8-0 in a five-inning game.

They will take on Indiana in the Championship Game at 3 p.m. Saturday, after Indiana beat Minnesota.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 7:32 PM

First published on May 12, 2023 / 7:32 PM

