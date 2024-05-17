Northwestern women's softball beats St. Francis, will face top-seed Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team took on St. Francis in the Austin Regional Friday night.

The St. Francis Red Flash scored the first run on a wild pitch – and the Wildcats remained down 1-0 until the third. But in the bottom of the third, Kansas Robinson hit a one-out single – driving in Izzy Cunnea and Ayana Lindsey.

Northwestern grabbed the lead and never looked back. Before the end of the third inning, Emma Raye drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded—bringing Kesley Nader to home plate, while Bridget Donahey and Cunnea each drove in two.

The score was 7-1 by the top of the fourth.

St. Francis scored one more run, of a final score of 7-2 Northwestern.

On Saturday at noon, Northwestern faces top-seed Texas.