Northwestern women's lacrosse team get set for next week's post season play

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's lacrosse team just wrapped up their second Big Ten title in three years. The return of a superstar from a devastating knee injury has them eyeing bigger goals as they get set for post-season play starting next weekend.

The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is back at it again, among the best teams in the country.

"Last year we had a great team, and we kind of stumbled toward the end of the regular season. We learned a lot from that, and I think that the lessons we learned we're carrying into this year," said head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.

They also have a couple of key players back from injury, including the once again unstoppable attacker, Izzy Scane. She's returned to form leading the nation in scoring, something she did at a record-setting pace in 2021. But a torn ACL cost her the entire 2022 season.

"It's definitely scary," Scane said. "I think with an injury like this, it's hard to conceptualize it's going to be so long before you come back and play again. It's very hard physically but also mentally. It's an exhausting process. I think anyone who's done that unfortunately knows that. When you have a great group of people around you, it makes the hard days better. Thankfully I had people in my corner like the whole time."

Being sidelined for a full season has given Izzy a new perspective. She said she now appreciates just being out here more than she ever did before.

"At this level, I'm on the older side of the team obviously. I've been here for a really long time, so at a point, I think you kind of go through the motions and don't really think about how amazing this place is and how amazing it is to be out here with your best friends. When you get that taken away, you kinda step back and realize how thankful you are for what you do have."

"She was just such an unbelievable competitor, and I think now she has a whole different perspective on things. Seeing it from a coaching side, it gives you an appreciation a gratitude for what you have every single day, and she's really putting that into play this year," Hiller said.

And she's also playing as well as she ever did, leading, and getting help from some new talent as well - like freshman Madison Taylor, who's been the freshman of the week seemingly every week.

Matt: Is that eight freshman of the week's now? Is that right?

Madison: Northwestern freshman/Midfielder: "I guess so. I think so. It's really surreal."

Matt: What's been working so well for you?

Madison: Just having those connections on and off the field. We always know what each other wants to do and we're always listening to each other, so it just makes it easy for all of us to get things going.

"We have girls that came from different schools and came and fit seamlessly into our program and young girls coming in doing amazing things. Everybody gets along so so well not just on the field but off the field. You can see that translating once you start playing together," Scane said.

The Cats hope their camaraderie helps them bring home a championship.

Northwestern lost in the national semi-finals last year, but if they win this year, it will be their first championship since a run of seven titles in eight years from 2005 to 2012.