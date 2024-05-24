Watch CBS News
Northwestern women's lacrosse headed to title game after beating Florida

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CARY, N.C. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's lacrosse team is headed back to the NCAA title game after beating Florida on Friday.

Florida scored first, and the score was frequently tied early in the game. But Izzy Scane gave Northwestern its first lead at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, Northwestern was up 7-6 – with first-half hat tricks by Scane and Maggi Hall.

Northwestern was still up one goal by the end of the third, with a score of 10-9.

The start of the fourth quarter was held up with a weather delay. But when the game resumed, the Wildcats outscored the Gators 5-2, and went on to win 15-11.

Northwestern will face Boston College in the title game on Sunday.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 10:47 PM CDT

