Watch CBS News
Sports

Northwestern women's lacrosse team headed to Final Four after clobbering Penn

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's lacrosse team punched their ticket to a fifth straight Final Four Thursday night after beating No. 8 Penn.

Penn scored first, but Dylan Amonte scored early in the first to tie the score at 1. In the second, the Wildcats took off – and were leading 11-4 by haltime.

By the end of the third quarter, the score was a lopsided 17-5.

Izzy Scane added to her mark as the women's lacrosse scoring leader with four goals, while Madison Taylor had a game-high five goals.

Erin Coykendall also had four goals, and four assists.

The 'Cats cruised to a 20-7 victory.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 10:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.