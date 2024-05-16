Northwestern women's lacrosse team headed to Final Four after clobbering Penn

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's lacrosse team punched their ticket to a fifth straight Final Four Thursday night after beating No. 8 Penn.

Penn scored first, but Dylan Amonte scored early in the first to tie the score at 1. In the second, the Wildcats took off – and were leading 11-4 by haltime.

By the end of the third quarter, the score was a lopsided 17-5.

Izzy Scane added to her mark as the women's lacrosse scoring leader with four goals, while Madison Taylor had a game-high five goals.

Erin Coykendall also had four goals, and four assists.

The 'Cats cruised to a 20-7 victory.