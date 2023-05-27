Northwestern wins Game 1 of Super Regional 3-1 against Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was a good contingent of Northwestern fans in Tuscaloosa for Game 1 of the softball team's Super Regional against Alabama.

Angela Zedak provided the early offense for the Wildcats with a solo homerun in the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead.

Northwestern was up 3-1 in the fifth inning with good defense behind star pitcher Danielle Williams.

Hannah Cady caught a liner and threw across the diamond for a double play. Williams gave up just one run and went the distance.

Northwestern took Game 1 of the best-of-three series 3-1. Game 2 is Saturday night.