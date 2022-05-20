Watch CBS News
Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is off to Final Four after pounding Syracuse

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team hosted No. 5 Syracuse Thursday, with the Final Four on the line.

Northwestern ended the first half with a 5-0 run – including Allie Berkery's first career goal.

Syracuse went on to score two, but early in the second quarter, Leah Holmes came in for the score and blasted it in for a 9-2 advantage.

The Wildcats didn't let up. Lauren Gilbert scored her fourth goal of the game and made it a 10-goal advantage. It was her second straight game with four goals.

Wildcats goalkeeper Madison Doucette had 11 saves and allowed only four goals.

The Wildcats won 15-4 and are off to the Final Four. This makes 13 Final Fours under Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.

