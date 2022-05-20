Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is off to Final Four after pounding Syracuse

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team hosted No. 5 Syracuse Thursday, with the Final Four on the line.

Northwestern ended the first half with a 5-0 run – including Allie Berkery's first career goal.

Syracuse went on to score two, but early in the second quarter, Leah Holmes came in for the score and blasted it in for a 9-2 advantage.

The Wildcats didn't let up. Lauren Gilbert scored her fourth goal of the game and made it a 10-goal advantage. It was her second straight game with four goals.

Lauren "The Fastest Show on Turf" Gilbert has her hat trick 🎩🪄🐰#GoCats | @NU_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZKcgesxUy5 — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) May 19, 2022

Wildcats goalkeeper Madison Doucette had 11 saves and allowed only four goals.

If you looked in the dictionary for the definition of a brick wall, it would say Madison Doucette. 🧱🧱🧱



11 saves, 4 goals allowed. Unreal.#GoCats | @NU_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZD4gxG4Bk4 — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) May 20, 2022

The Wildcats won 15-4 and are off to the Final Four. This makes 13 Final Fours under Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.