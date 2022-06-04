Northwestern Wildcats softball season comes to an end as they lose to UCLA in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS) -- There was plenty of purple in Oklahoma City Friday as fans tried to fire up the Northwestern women's softball team in an elimination game against UCLA.

But a victory for the was not to be for the Wildcats in the Women's College World Series.

The 'Cats were down 2-0 in the fifth. Grace Nieto hit a flare to left that landed was barely within the foul line, and Angela Zedak scored to cut the lead to one.

Northwestern's best chance also came in the fifth, with bases loaded.

But there were two outs, and UCLA's Megan Faraimo went on to strike out Northwestern's Rachel Lewis. Afterward, the Bruins piled on runs.

The 'Cats sensational season came to an end, as they were eliminated with a 6-1 loss to UCLA.