Northwestern Wildcats football team heads to Dublin, Ireland for opener against Nebraska

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

EVNASTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats football team is ready kick off their season – and they're taking quite the road trip.

The Wildcats got on a bus in Evanston Tuesday, but it won't get them all the way where they're going.

They are headed to Dublin, Ireland for a Saturday morning kickoff against Nebraska for their opener.

This is the first ever Wildcats game out of the country.

"It's cool just to be able to experience it. I mean, obviously, it's a business trip. We're going there to win. All the other stuff will situate itself out, but it's just cool. It's kind of like a little bonus," said Wildcats cornerback A.J. Hampton. "Obviously, we're locked in and stuff, but the scenery – it's a peace of mind for me."

The Wildcats are staying through Sunday, so they will get to explore Ireland's capital while they're there.

