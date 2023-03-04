Watch CBS News
Local News

Students kick up their heels for Northwestern University's Dance Marathon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Students kick up their heels for Northwestern University's Dance Marathon
Students kick up their heels for Northwestern University's Dance Marathon 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the gloomy weather, Northwestern University is about to get rockin'.

Inside a tent on the Evanston campus is where one of the largest student run charity efforts gets underway Friday night: a dance marathon!

It's just like the name sounds. Some 1,000 students will be shaking and moving for 30 hours. The charity to benefit this year is Little Heroes League, which helps seriously ill children and their families.

Since 1975, Northwestern's Dance Marathon has raised more than $23 million for dozens of charities.

RELATED: Marie Saavedra raising money for fight against breast cancer in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.