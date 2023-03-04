Students kick up their heels for Northwestern University's Dance Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the gloomy weather, Northwestern University is about to get rockin'.

Inside a tent on the Evanston campus is where one of the largest student run charity efforts gets underway Friday night: a dance marathon!

It's just like the name sounds. Some 1,000 students will be shaking and moving for 30 hours. The charity to benefit this year is Little Heroes League, which helps seriously ill children and their families.

Since 1975, Northwestern's Dance Marathon has raised more than $23 million for dozens of charities.

