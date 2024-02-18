Langborg scores 26 points, Northwestern turns back late Indiana rally for 76-72 victory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 26 points, Matt Nicholson and Nick Martinelli had double-doubles and Northwestern held off a furious Indiana rally to defeat the Hoosiers 76-72 on Sunday.

Northwestern led by seven entering a wild final minute in which the teams combined for 21 points. Indiana scored 12 of those points, the last three coming on a jumper by Mackenzie Mgbako that made it 75-72 with nine seconds left. With five seconds left, Brooks Barnhizer made one of two free throws for a four-point Northwestern lead and Indiana's Anthony Leal missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Hoosiers' closing run came up short after they trailed by 16 points near the 6-minute mark. Indiana scored the next 11 points to get within 63-58 and it was 67-60 after the Hoosiers' Kel'el Ware made two free throws with 91 seconds remaining.

Nicholson had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) and Martinelli had 13 and 13. Boo Buie scored 14 points, leaving him four shy of tying John Shurna's school-record of 2,038 career points.

Ware had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8). Mgbako scored 20 and Trey Galloway had seven points and 12 assists.

There were six lead changes early, the last coming on a dunk by Nicholson for a 13-12 Wildcats lead. The Wildcats held the lead for the final 10 1/2 minutes of the half and the biggest margin was 11 points after Martinelli hit a pair of free throws with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Northwestern led 34-26 at intermission.

Indiana hosts Nebraska on Wednesday. Northwestern hosts Michigan on Thursday.