Northwestern presents Ryan Field renovation plan to Evanston Land Use Commission

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Northwestern University officials on Wednesday presented their vision for the future of Ryan Field at a Land Use Commission meeting in Evanston.

Northwestern's planned redesign of Ryan Field would be more intimate – seating 35,000 people, which is 12,000 fewer than the current capacity.

One of the biggest points of contention is the prospect of hosting concerts at the stadium. Last month, neighboring Wilmette passed a resolution opposing a rezoning plan which would allow for concerts at the Evanston stadium.

"Wilmette residents, I'm sure, are not happy that the stadium opens right into their houses, and then the people on the south side across Central are not happy because of that – so why aren't at least the walls of the stadium enclosed," asked Evanston Land Use Commissioner George Halik.

Halik was told the locations of the stadium entrances and exits mimic the nature of pedestrian flow.

Northwestern had hoped to start construction on the $800 million renovation of Ryan Field after the 2023 Wildcats football season.