Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired nurse receives rare lung-liver transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Retired nurse gets lung-liver transplant from his former hospital
Retired nurse gets lung-liver transplant from his former hospital 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired nurse can breathe easier this Thanksgiving, thanks to a lung and liver transplant performed by his former coworkers.

Patricio Collera worked as a Northwestern Memorial Hospital nurse for several years. In 2019, he was diagnosed with lung and liver diseases.

Collera, 63, had to carry around oxygen tanks wherever he went.

Thanksgiving Day marks three months since he received the call that a new lung and liver were available.

"When I heard [Dr. Rade] Tomic says, 'Yes, we can do it. You're healthy. You're young. You're a very good candidate,' I still cry," Collera said.

The rare procedure was Northwestern Medicine's first successful lung-liver transplant.

Collera no longer relies on oxygen tanks.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.