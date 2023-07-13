Northwestern Medicine shares new findings from ongoing COVID study
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine has released new findings in an ongoing study of long COVID.
Northwestern has been studying patients at its Comprehensive COVID-19 Center since May 2020.
More than 1,800 patients have been evaluated. Researchers found, among those tested, 85% reported decreased quality of life, 51% said they had cognitive impairment, 45% had altered lung function, 83% had abnormal CT chest scans, and 12% had elevated heart rate on rhythm monitoring.
Those who reported cognitive impairment or lung issues were most often patients who were hospitalized by COVID-19.
Long COVID occurs in about a third of COVID survivors and is now the third leading neurologic disorder in the United States.
