Northwestern Medicine shares new findings from ongoing COVID study

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine has released new findings in an ongoing study of long COVID.

Northwestern has been studying patients at its Comprehensive COVID-19 Center since May 2020.

More than 1,800 patients have been evaluated. Researchers found, among those tested, 85% reported decreased quality of life, 51% said they had cognitive impairment, 45% had altered lung function, 83% had abnormal CT chest scans, and 12% had elevated heart rate on rhythm monitoring.

Those who reported cognitive impairment or lung issues were most often patients who were hospitalized by COVID-19.

Long COVID occurs in about a third of COVID survivors and is now the third leading neurologic disorder in the United States. 

