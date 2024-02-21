Northwestern Medical finds table tennis helping Parkinson's patients
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine finding a unique way to help people with Parkinson's: ping pong.
It's being played at Northwestern Medicine's Lake Forest Hospital.
Research suggests that focusing on balance, hand-eye coordination, and concentration can improve Parkinson's symptoms.
The program is offered twice a week and once a week at Edgewater Fitness Center.
