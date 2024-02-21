Watch CBS News
Northwestern Medical finds table tennis helping Parkinson's patients

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern Medicine finding a unique way to help people with Parkinson's: ping pong.

It's being played at Northwestern Medicine's Lake Forest Hospital.

Research suggests that focusing on balance, hand-eye coordination, and concentration can improve Parkinson's symptoms.

The program is offered twice a week and once a week at Edgewater Fitness Center.

