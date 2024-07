Northwestern's law school discriminates against white men, lawsuit claims

A new lawsuit accused Northwestern University's Law School of discriminating against white men.

The complaint was filed in federal court by a conservative group called, "Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences."

The plaintiffs argued that "left-wing" administrators were violating anti-discrimination provisions by hiring women and people of color over white men with better credentials.

Northwestern said it intends to fight the lawsuit, which follows a Supreme Court decision last year to invalidate race-conscious admissions at Harvard University.