Matchup between Northwestern, Caitlin Clark's Iowa leads to sellout game

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) – Shooters shoot, and Iowa's Caitlin Clark has never stopped shooting.

The college star will put her skills on display Wednesday night against Northwestern.

It is expected to be the first-ever sellout crowd for a Northwestern women's basketball game. Fans were packing Welsh Ryan Arena to see Clark in person.

Despite the cold temperatures, fans were lined up outside the arena hours before tipoff to get inside and see Clark just go through warmups.

She's arguably the greatest women's college basketball player ever, with a shot to make some history during the game. Clark needs just 14 points to become the Big 10's all-time leading scorer, which she may get by halftime since she averages 32 points per game.

"Like Stephen Curry, you walk into the gym, and your range is endless," said Northwestern coach Joe McKeown. "I think that's part of the challenge. What makes her special is she just sees the game at a much different level and I think that's why having teammates that have played together, they know what she's thinking and she knows exactly what they're gonna do."

Northwestern has actually done pretty well against Clark and the Hawkeyes historically and has held her to about 21 points per game in their six previous matchups. But the hype has never been as high as it was before Wednesday's matchup and should make for an interesting environment for the Wildcats.

"Maybe a hostile environment in our home court, which is going to be an interesting experience," said Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams. "I will say I've been playing against her for three years, and my first couple of years, we kinda locked her down, I will say that. I think the main challenge is tampering the momentum she gets going."

At last check, the cheapest ticket on StubHub to get into the game was $172.

During the game, Clark moved into second place on the career scoring list for NCAA women's basketball. She passed Missouri's Jackie Stiles (3,393) for third on a three-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter, and then converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half to move ahead of Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell (3,402).

With that layup conversion, Clark had 3,403 points for her career, and 14 for the night. Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013 to 2017, still holds the record for the women's scoring list with 3,527 points. The record for men's college basketball is held by Pete Maravich of LSU, who finished his carer with 3,667 points.