Northwestern hosts Pro Day for NFL scouts to look at draft prospects

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was on hand in Evanston alongside Pat Fitzgerald for pro day at Northwestern.

Among those participating was lineman Joe Spivak, who could not finish the day he pulled his hamstring.

But defensive lineman Jeremy Meiser was pumped – with an impressive 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

It was all part of a big day for NFL hopefuls.

"I haven't been this nervous since freshman year versus Wisconsin. That was my first Big Ten game – a true freshman as a walk-on – so I was like, oh here we go," said former Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin. "It's kind of a similar feel today. It was like, 'All right, here we go.'"

"Obviously, I wasn't able to do any drills today, and that sucks – and it's eating me alive a little bit. But I love this game," added Spivak. "Anytime you're on a football field, you should absolutely have a smile on your face, because it was a gift. People have got a lot bigger problems than hamstring issues. So I was still able to be out here on the football field today; to meet some really awesome coaches and to see my guys grind. That's absolutely what I bring."