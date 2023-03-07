Watch CBS News
Northwestern going into Big Ten Tournament with first-ever No. 2 seed

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Following a victory against Rutgers on Sunday, Chris Collins and Northwestern are sitting pretty for the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center this week.

With their first-ever two-seed, the Wildcats men's basketball team will not have to play until Friday, as they get a double-bye to the quarterfinals.

They will face the winner between Illinois and Penn State – who play Thursday.

Collins and the 'Cats are ready to continue turning the conference on its head.

"Really proud of my team. I don't think people picked us to come in second place when the season started. As a matter of fact, I think we were picked last," Collins said. "It's a great testament to our guys; their kind of ability to kind of block that out and get together this year in a really tough Big Ten – and go out and get the wins. I mean, six road wins for us this year was, you know, to me, a really incredible feat."

