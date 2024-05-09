No. 1 Northwestern softball falls to No. 8 Indiana in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CBS) -- Top seed Northwestern was trying to win its second straight Big Ten Softball Tournament, but the Wildcats ran into some trouble in the quarterfinals against No. 8-seed Indiana.

Northwestern walked in a couple of runs in the fifth inning. It was then 4-1 Hoosiers in the sixth when Kelsey Nader's seven home run of the season made it a one-run game.

But in the final inning, with the tying run at second and Northwestern's best hitter Kansas Robinson up, she flew out for the final out of the game.

Indiana upset Northwestern 4-3.

The Cats will now play the waiting game to find out where they're headed for next week's NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 6 p.m. for the NCAA Selection Show.