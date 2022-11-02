Watch CBS News
Northwestern doctors perform first transplant using 'heart-in-a-box' device

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a game-changer in the field of medicine.

For the first time ever in Illinois, surgeons have successfully taken a heart that stopped beating and transplanted it into another person.

Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital said the procedure was made possible by a science fiction-like device nicknamed the "heart-in-a-box."

The recipient of the transplant was Jerry Dorsey, 55, of Champaign, who's surgery took place on Oct. 12.

jerry-dorsey-heart-transplant.jpg

Traditionally, hearts are only considered for transplant if they are still beating when taken from the donor.

With the "heart-in-a-box," doctors can resuscitate recently-stopped hearts, and keep it beating and healthy while its transported for transplant.

"This has been the biggest leap in transplantation technology, surgical technique since the 1980s," said Dr. Duc Thinh, of Bluhm Heart Hospital.

About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants, including 182 in Illinois.

This technology could increase the number of transplants by 20% to 30%.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:26 PM

