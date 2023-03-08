Watch CBS News
Northwestern's Chris Collins, Chase Audige, Boo Buie all get Big Ten awards

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Big Ten awards are in, and Chris Collins is the conference's coach of the year after leading the Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team to a second-place finish.

Chase Audige is the Big Ten co-defensive player of the year, after averaging 2.4 steals a game.

The 'Cats' leading scorer, Boo Buie, was awarded as a member of the first-team All-Big Ten in media voting.

Chris Lowery won the first-ever Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, leading Illini scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. was selected for first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches in his first season in Champaign.

