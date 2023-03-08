Northwestern's Chris Collins, Chase Audige, Boo Buie all get Big Ten awards

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Big Ten awards are in, and Chris Collins is the conference's coach of the year after leading the Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team to a second-place finish.

Your BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/W0lWqUcyT9 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 7, 2023

Chase Audige is the Big Ten co-defensive player of the year, after averaging 2.4 steals a game.

The 'Cats' leading scorer, Boo Buie, was awarded as a member of the first-team All-Big Ten in media voting.

Floor General. First Team All-B1G. pic.twitter.com/ynCss99VC6 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 7, 2023

Chris Lowery won the first-ever Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year.

The first ever Howard Moore B1G Assistant Coach of the Year, @CoachCLow 🏅 pic.twitter.com/2HKEMcTjBC — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, leading Illini scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. was selected for first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches in his first season in Champaign.