Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwest Side Salvation Army store hosting Grand Re-opening today

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Salvation Army announces the grand re-opening of its Belmont Cragin family store Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m., shoppers can find great discounts on jewelry, housewares, designer clothes, electronics, vintage video games, and other collectibles.

The store is located at 2941 N. Central Ave.

If you are also looking for a job, the store is also hiring.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.