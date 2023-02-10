Northwest Side Salvation Army store hosting Grand Re-opening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Salvation Army announces the grand re-opening of its Belmont Cragin family store Friday.
Starting at 9 a.m., shoppers can find great discounts on jewelry, housewares, designer clothes, electronics, vintage video games, and other collectibles.
The store is located at 2941 N. Central Ave.
If you are also looking for a job, the store is also hiring.
