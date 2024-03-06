Northwest Side Chicago man has thieves get into his car by cloning his key fob

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People use their car key fobs every day – and keep them in their purses and pockets.

But a Belmont Cragin resident said thieves hacked his car – cloning the key to break into his vehicle.

On the north edge of the Belmont Cragin community where it borders Portage Park and Dunning, Roscoe Street runs one way eastbound. It is a quiet residential street lined with parked cars.

Yet those parked vehicles became all too enticing for crooks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"My car alarm it didn't work," said a man who did not want to be identified after his home surveillance cameras captured his car being trespassed upon. "It seems like he's testing out different cars - and when my car reacts, they back up and they fully go into the car."

Thieves popped the trunk to the man's Honda Accord – yet they did not have his key fob.

"So it was confusing, 'Like, how did they even get in?' until I reviewed my cameras," the man said.

The video shows thieves pulling up in one vehicle, and the driver getting out. With the help of a hijacking programmable device, the thief is then seen popping the man's trunk – and eventually getting inside the parked car.

"Thankfully, they didn't steal it," the man said, "but they did ransack the car. Papers, bags, kids' car seats – everything all over."

What played out in this incident parallels findings in a CBS News investigation last year. The investigation highlighted how thieves are using digital programs to break into push-start vehicles and override the system - making the cars easier to steal.

As explained in the CBS News investigation, the car thieves use sophisticated equipment to steal the signal from the key fob – which is likely safely in the house with the owner.

Less than 30 seconds after launching what is known as a "relay attack," the criminals can steal the car and drive off.

"It's alarming," said the Northwest Side man. "It opened my eyes."

Yet it leaves him questioning if all the technology in vehicles is helping, or leaving people vulnerable.

"Clearly, this isn't working," the man said.

The owner filed a report with Chicago Police – who said since nothing was taken, there isn't much they can do. But he worries the crew will return - or worse, come into the next neighborhood.

"It's just concerning," the man said. "A majority of cars nowadays - they all have keyless entry. So it makes you wonder then - where can we safely park our cars then?"

The CBS News investigation advised owners to get after-market security systems, which requires a pre-programmed code to start.