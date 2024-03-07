Northwest Side Chicago fire prompts major emergency response

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a house in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a call for several ambulances Thursday afternoon, but there were ultimately no injuries reported.

The fire broke out in a two-and-a-half-story house at 2537 N. Luna Ave. The house is a wood-frame structure with a rock façade.

Chicago Fire Department

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower to fight the fire, and an Emergency Medical Services Plan 1 for five ambulances.

The Fire Department also called a mayday response for a firefighter unaccounted for.

But by 4 p.m., the fire was under control, and there were no injuries to report.

The fire was out by 4 p.m., and there were no injuries to report. A ground ladder was lined up to the second floor, and firefighters were also working on the roof.

A ventilation hole was cut in the roof. The house is of the balloon-frame construction style, and thus, fire can get stuck in walls and hide in pockets near the roof.

Firefighters remained inside the house washing down hot spots as of 4 p.m.