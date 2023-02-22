CPD issue alert of recent catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent catalytic converter thefts on the Northwest Side.

The thefts happened in the Irving Park, Avondale, Dunning, and Montclaire areas.

Police say in each incident, between two to four unknown suspects approached the targeted vehicles in a black Audi and then removed the catalytic converter.

When confronted, the suspects threatened the victim with a firearm and then fled the scene.

Incident times and locations:

3300 block of W. Newport Ave. on February 15 at 4:50 p.m.

3700 block of W. Berteau Ave. on February 15 at 5:38 p.m.

3700 block of N. Lawndale Ave. on February 15 at 5:20 p.m.

7000 block of W. School St. on February 18 at 3:30 p.m.

3000 block of N. Sayre Ave. February 18 at 3:54 p.m.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.