'As excited as a 100-year-old guy can get': Northwest Indiana World War II vet is Grand Marshal for Independence Day parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He's a 100-year-old man from northwest Indiana who served his country in World War II.

Now, the town of Griffith wants him to help his neighbors once again, this time with a very special role in their upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports on his preparations for a very big day.

Wes Schafer is picking out his 4th of July outfit with the help of his son Terry. But this won't be your average Independence Day for Wes. The World War II veteran has accepted a special role this year.

"I'm ready to go. I just don't know how to tell ya how great I feel about it, especially my own city."

His own city is the town of Griffith, Indiana. It's the same town that came together earlier this year to send a car parade past Wes's house for his 100th Birthday.

Now Griffith wants Wes to lead their parade.

"A few days ago, the town of Griffith contacted me and said 'would your dad like to be Grand Marshal for the 4th of July parade?'"

He gladly said yes.

"I can't even say how happy I am to hear that. That is something."

"He said great. And was, ya know, as excited as a 100 year old guy can get," said his son Terry Schafer.

Wes served all over during World War II from important missions on the Pacific to officer training at Yale University. He even left Pearl Harbor just days before the Day of Infamy.

Now he's working on his wave to the crowds who'll cheer for him.

The parade will move along Broad Street, that's the main road through Griffith. It'll start up around 10:00 a.m. July 4thm He said he'll have his waving technique perfected by then.

