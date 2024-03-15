Watch CBS News
2 people dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting in Northwest Indiana home

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

GRIFFITH, Ind. (CBS) – Two people were killed and one is in critical condition after a shooting in a Northwest Indiana home on Friday.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of Colfax Street in unincorporated Griffith, Indiana, shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

Deputies found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. Two of them died and a third person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police secured the location and there was no threat to the surrounding area.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 4:03 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

