Northwest Indiana Santa's workshop has surplus of toys, wants visitors

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- Usually at this time of year, we're talking about toy drivers or fundraisers that need more help – but in Northwest Indiana, Santa's workshop is actually pleading for more visitors.

The Santa's Workshop in question is transformed each holiday season out of a nonprofit office space In East Chicago, Indiana.

"We turn our office space into Santa's workshop," said Tamye Longoria. "We decorate for Christmas. We put toy shelves up."

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Longoria's nonprofit – called Paying It Forward – truly lives up to its name.

"It's all about giving back to people," Longoria said.

Operation Christmas Wishes gives parents the opportunity to walk their children in, and take a pic with St. Nick.

Some kids are all smiles as they sit on Santa's lap, while some burst into tears. Either way, the image gets printed, and then the kids can choose any gift from the shelves – all for free.

Longoria knows many people in East Chicago are likely going through tough times getting their child to take a pic with Santa and pay for it can be task.

"We want to hit that community, you know," said Longoria. "We want to let them know - just because you can't afford doesn't mean your child can't get it."

This is the 10th year that Paying It Forward has brought Santa or the Grinch to the community – and parents are appreciative.

"We've had a rough season so far. My father's sick - he's been in the hospital – so we haven't had a chance to see Santa Claus this year," said parent Priscilla Soto. "So when I saw this, I was like, said I'm going to take them and see this as a nice opportunity."

But this year, they are facing a problem. There is only one workshop left – and there is an abundance of toys still to give out.

"We have extra toys on our shelves," said Longoria. "We want more people to come in."

The Final Santa's workshop at Paying It Forward is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

"So do have extra toys on our shelves – so we want more people to come in," said Longoria "Bring your families, children - and take that picture with Santa Claus you might not have been able to get somewhere else."

If you want to stop by the workshop on Saturday, it is located at 821 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, Indiana. Find more information on the Paying It Forward Facebook page here, or on the flyer below.

Paying It Forward