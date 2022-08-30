Watch CBS News
Northwest Indiana postal worker charged with drunk driving after falling out of her truck while on the job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail carrier in northwest Indiana is charged with drunk driving after police said the woman fell out of her mail truck while on the job.

A homeowner in Chesterton called police after the woman's mail truck ran off the road into the man's driveway Friday afternoon. Police arrested 48-year-old mail carrier Rebecca Conrad.

Officers said Conrad claimed she had a seizure but police smelled alcohol on her breath. Police records show Conrad was also arrested for drunk driving just six months ago in February.

August 30, 2022

