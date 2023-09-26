Northwest Indiana man faces multiple felonies in hit-run accident

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- A Northwest Indiana man now faces multiple felonies, accused of leaving the scene after hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist.

Pete Baum, 48, of Hobart, was charged Tuesday for causing the accident on Sunday evening.

Police said Baum was traveling westbound, crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic on the 400 block of West 10th Avenue, and struck the victim, who was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle.

The victim was returning home to Michigan after visiting his daughter in Colorado.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital and is being treated for severe injuries.

Baum was charged with:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Catastrophic Injury to Another Person

Causing a Catastrophic Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Causing Serious Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Baum is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.