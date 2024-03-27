Men posing as NIPSCO workers restrain woman in Indiana home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in northwest Indiana were searching for two men wanted in a home invasion on Tuesday in southern Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff's police said two men dressed as NIPSCO utility workers forced their way into a woman's home in the Lake Dalecarlia area on Tuesday, tied her up, and ransacked the house.

Police had only a vague description of the two men, who are believed to have been driving a yellow rental van with a Penske logo.

Anyone with information on home invasion is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's crime hotline at 1-800-750-2746. Anonymous tips can be texted to the sheriff's Tip411 platform by texting the keyword LSCO and the tip to 847411.

Police said NIPSCO officials are aware of scammers posing as utility workers, and anyone who has questions about people claiming to work for NIPSCO should call the company at 1-800-464-7726.