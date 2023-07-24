Northern Illinois football looks to bounce back with more experienced team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northern Illinois University football held its media day at Harry Carry's.

Head coach Thomas Hammock is trying to lead his team to bounce back after a 3-9 season last year.

Hammock's fifth season at the helm brings his most experienced team ever.

There will be 17 returning starters, including quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who led the team to the MAC title two seasons ago before a leg injury cost him all but four games last year.

"You look at our '21 team that won and it's a lot of the same guys," Lombardi said. "Well over half I think. Now, we're two or three years older, so it's huge. The chemistry is a lot different, the size, the strength."

Lombardi added that having more experience "is huge."

"He expressed that he wanted to come back very early in that process, so it was about making sure that he could get himself where he needs to be to perform at a high level," Hammock said of Lombardi. "This guy, he thinks he's an NFL quarterback and if he's healthy, there's no doubt in my mind that he can be that type of player."