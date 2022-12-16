'You are supported': Northern Illinois Food Bank helps to feed veterans and their families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a growing problem across the country.

Prices are going up and families not having enough money for food, and that includes our veterans. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spent the day in North Chicago where they got some much needed help.

It's become a regular, yet critical, part of Josie Sparks-Snow's weekly routine. To load up a box.

"I spend anywhere between three to four hours a week waiting in line to try to obtain food," said Sparks-Snow.

Josie is a mother of two. Her husband is an active duty military member And her struggle to get food on their table, sadly, isn't a unique one.

"I wish people understood just how difficult it is being active duty and where our pay goes. We don't really have any extra to spend on food," she said.

This food pantry, organized by the Northern Illinois Food Bank at the Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago, has allowed families like Josie's to stay afloat.

At least 250 holiday meal boxes were distributed on Friday. As the snow fell, the line grew. A dire resource in what has become a dire time in the state.

"We are serving about 450,000 neighbors every month, this is a 40% increase from last year and over 50% increase from pre-pandemic," said Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

As families across the country feel the economic pinch being fueled by inflation - the struggle has become significant for active duty service members and their families

As many as 24% of active duty service members and their families experience some sort of food insecurity in the U.S. It's a statistic some argue is underreported.

"A lot of times we don't speak out and we don't ask for help, because, you know, pride," said Vantasia Smith Johnson.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank doing its part to fill bellies and lift hearts this holiday season.

"It helps you live easier day today knowing that you are supported," said Air Force veteran Alan Nunn.

