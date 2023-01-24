Watch CBS News
Locate fresh food, pantries in your community through 'Food Finder'

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Northern Illinois Food Bank is rolling out a new tool to make sure no one goes hungry.

The "Food Finder" is a map that leads you to fresh food in your community.

The map connects people to over 900 food pantries, mobile food truck markets, and soup kitchens by zip code and address. It even points to places with specific dietary needs.

There are also resources in several languages.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM

