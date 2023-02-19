Watch CBS News
Northbrook YMCA seek volunteers to make blankets for sheltered pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The North Suburban YMCA is looking for volunteers to help make blankets for pets.

You can donate pet supplies and materials for fleece blankets.

You can also join in to help make blankets for animals at the Wight-Way Rescue, Orphans of the Storm, and Heartland Animal shelters.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Suburban YMCA In Northbrook. 

First published on February 19, 2023 / 7:48 AM

