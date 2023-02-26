Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance Sunday afternoon
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A winter concert for any classical music lover.
The Northbrook Symphony is performing at 4 p.m. at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts.
The concert features Noah Chen - performing the Schumann Cello Concerto.
The orchestra will also perform Brahms Serenade in D Major.
Tickets are on sale now at northbooksymphony.org.
They start at $40.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.