Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance Sunday afternoon

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A winter concert for any classical music lover.

The Northbrook Symphony is performing at 4 p.m. at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert features Noah Chen - performing the Schumann Cello Concerto.

The orchestra will also perform Brahms Serenade in D Major.

Tickets are on sale now at northbooksymphony.org.

They start at $40. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:00 AM

