Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance Sunday afternoon

Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts

Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts

Northbrook Symphony hosting winter performance at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- A winter concert for any classical music lover.

The Northbrook Symphony is performing at 4 p.m. at the Sheely Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert features Noah Chen - performing the Schumann Cello Concerto.

The orchestra will also perform Brahms Serenade in D Major.

Tickets are on sale now at northbooksymphony.org.

They start at $40.