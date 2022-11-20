Watch CBS News
Northbrook Community Synagogue hosting stained glass dedication ceremony

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can see incredible Jewish-themed stained glass at Northbrook Community Synagogue.

The temple is hosting a dedication ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m.

You'll be able to tour the collection of rescued stained glass and hear from those who know their history first-hand.

The collection consists of windows from various local and national synagogues, that fell out of Jewish hands.

