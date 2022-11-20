Northbrook Community Synagogue hosting stained glass dedication ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can see incredible Jewish-themed stained glass at Northbrook Community Synagogue.
The temple is hosting a dedication ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m.
You'll be able to tour the collection of rescued stained glass and hear from those who know their history first-hand.
The collection consists of windows from various local and national synagogues, that fell out of Jewish hands.
