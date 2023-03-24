At Northbrook camp, children with cancer can be 'just a regular kid'

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – A special camp is kicking off for about 50 kids in north suburban Northbrook.

The camp is a place for them to let loose, be themselves and not think about what they share in common: cancer. CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story.

This day camp in Northbrook is like any other camp, but these kids just happened to be dealt the same cards in life.

"Yeah we have all been diagnosed with cancer," said Anthony Pisano, 11.

Pisano is a veteran of Camp One Step.

"Yeah, I've been here before," he said. "Multiple times."

He's a cancer survivor. Now, he and his older brother are here to support their little sister in her cancer fight.

"I just like to hang out with them and make sure everything's a really fun time," Pisano said.

Here at the camp, kids are not defined by a diagnosis.

"Don't worry about it. Come to camp. Be yourself and enjoy yourself." said Camp One Step President Jeff Infusino.

He added that's been the mission for 45 years.

"If you have a scar, it's normal," Infusino said. "If you're losing your hair, it's normal.

"That may be our kind of bump in the road, but it doesn't define who you are."

Counselors who were once campers themselves will guide kids through a weekend of fun and games.

"As a former camper, I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when I was nine years old," said Mohamed Sarih. "So I know like how hard it is for them with what they're going through, but you know, we try to put that to the side, and really focus on giving them a really good experience."

At camp, the kids can be kids.

"You know, get their confidence back and just make sure that they're like that they know that they're just a regular kid," Sarih said.

Pisano said he just "feels like a normal camp."

Camp One Step offers 10 camps throughout the year and they're all free. Over the years, they've served more than 19,000 campers.

More than 400 people volunteer with Camp One Step each year. Many of those counselors are former campers.