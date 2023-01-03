Watch CBS News
Burglars rip off multiple businesses in Northbrook

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Northbrook are investigating a string of burglaries at several businesses early Monday morning.

Northbrook police officers responded to burglar alarms at several businesses between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday along the 800 block of Waukegan Road and the 2800 block of Dundee Road.

The front doors had been shattered at several businesses, and surveillance video showed three men breaking in, before running off with the merchandise they'd stolen.

Northbrook police said they were working with other local police departments to investigate a similar pattern of business burglaries.

"We want to remind businesses to remove and/or secure all valuables that are visible and ensure that cash registers are cleared and left open," said Northbrook Police Chief Christopher Kennedy. "These small steps can help prevent businesses from being targeted."

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Northbrook police at 847-564-2060.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

