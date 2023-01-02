Northbound Dan Ryan shut down at Roosevelt Road after crash involving semi
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The northbound Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down at Roosevelt Road early Monday evening due to an accident.
Illinois State Police said at 4:54 p.m., a semi-trailer truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Injuries were reported, but specifics were not provided.
The Dan Ryan was shut down at the scene, but traffic was still getting by on the right shoulder.
Further details were not immediately available.
