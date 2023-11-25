Chicago North Side neighborhood turns out for Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Supporting small businesses in one North Side neighborhood was made easy. All shoppers had to do was hop on board the Holly Jolly Trolley.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan took a ride in Ravenswood to learn how the community turned out for Small Business Saturday.

It was obvious that shopping small is a big deal in Ravenswood, because the neighborhood get on board the Holly Jolly Trolley.

"We are going around the neighborhood visiting these shops in the area," said Helen Lee, a shopper.

Three of the trolleys were running on Small Business Saturday making eight stops in Ravenswood so people could visit their favorite shops.

"It's very festive," said shopper Sarah Kopp. "It connects all the different parts of Ravenswood quite well."

"An experience for the kids and being able to support our local businesses." Lee added.

Hazel is one of the shops right off the first stop.

Inside, it was all hands on deck to keep up with the flow of trolley traffic.

"I've limbered up. I'm ready to be gift-wrapping all day today," said salesperson Rob Lindley

Like many shops in the neighborhood, Hazel offered special perks to customers shopping on Saturday, like a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The staff at Hazel said shopping small impacts the community at large.

"It's a chance for us to also support local artisans," said Lindley. "We have a lot of local jewelry designers, local stationary companies, local candlemakers. We support all of them, so it's not just us as a small business. We're supporting other small businesses."

In Ravenswood alone, more than 250 small businesses belong to the local Chamber of Commerce.

"Having the support from the community is what keeps them open right now, and they're what gives our neighborhood character," said Gene Wagendorf, associate director of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

It was one of many shops worth stopping for on Small Business Saturday.

"This is a really special, unique way for Ravenswood to connect and it's cool to see the neighbors start to really embrace it," said.