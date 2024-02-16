North Side Chicago neighbors concerned about planned homeless shelter in mixed-use building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was standing room only Friday as some Uptown residents raised concerns about a potential new homeless shelter on their street.

The problem is that organizers want to use a mixed-use building just west of the Wilson Avenue 'L' stop for the purpose.

The Zoning Board appeals meeting on the issue lasted five hours Friday.

"We need some protection. We're not ready to jump out of an airplane without a parachute. We're looking for the parachute," bar owner Mike Sullivan said at the meeting, "and that can only come from Cornerstone and the city."

Sullivan joined neighbors in opposing a homeless shelter in his building.

"We've invested $500,000 in renovating the space, $250,000 in startup costs," said Sullivan. "We can't just move. It's not practical."

Sullivan's business - 2Bears Tavern -- opened on the ground floor of the building at 1140 W. Wilson Ave. two years ago.

The proposal from Cornerstone Community Outreach would transition the apartments above the bar from market-rate rentals to a homeless shelter for men over 18 – something residents of the building next door to the west said has never been tried before.

"They're great neighbors, and they really bring a lot of pedestrian traffic – which increases safety, brings vibrancy, more businesses – we love that," neighbor Steve Hoffman said of 2Bears Tavern, "and we're just worried that this will be compromised."

Meanwhile, leaders at Uptown Church – also in the same building where the shelter would locate - said the plan would block access to their only Americans with Disability Act-accessible entrance for four months during construction, and lead to their church sharing common space with the shelter.

Ald. Angela Clay (46th) said in a letter to residents she is giving her "contingent support for the proposal" - requiring Cornerstone to provide a written security plan, including 24/7 security staff onsite, and alarm and camera systems.

Cornerstone currently operates three shelters on Clifton Avenue just around the corner from the proposed site, within a few hundred yards of their proposed site on Wilson Avenue.

Cornerstone staff at the meeting said there are currently not enough places in Chicago for people experiencing homelessness – and the new shelter would help.

Ald. Clay said the plan still has several other hurdles to cross - including approval for Tax Increment Financing and Department of Housing funding - as well as City Council approval.

The site for the proposed shelter is also just across Clifton Avenue from the old Wilson Men's Hotel at 1124 W. Wilson Ave.

The hotel operated for 80 years as a single-room occupancy hotel for low-income single men, with cubicles with wire ceilings and common restrooms for each floor. But it was redeveloped in recent years into the Wilson Club, with studio apartments starting at $1,173 at market rate, along with some affordable units.

Other SROs for low-income residents - including the Lorali at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave., the Darlington at 4700 N. Racine Ave., and the Hazelton at 851 W. Montrose Ave. - have also been redeveloped into apartment buildings with market-rate units.