Burglars broke into several bars, restaurants on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents on the North Side about a rash of burglaries that took place Sunday morning.

Police released surveillance video showing robbers breaking glass to get into a Rogers Park bar in the early morning hours. The video was from R Public House on Jarvis and Greenview.

The burglars grabbed money from the registers and tip jars inside the bar and then drove off in a Kia Soul.

Police said the same group of thieves hit at least six other restaurants and bars that morning.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives in Area 3 at 312-744-8263.

