North Lawndale school celebrates young Black girls at 'Pearls of Wisdom' event

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pearls symbolize wisdom, strength and calm.

On Wednesday, some Chicago students received special gifts, congratulating them for embracing these qualities. It's the second annual "Pearls of Wisdom" event at the LEARN Romano Butler Campus in North Lawndale.

Eighth-grade girls each get a beautiful pearl necklace to remind them they are young Black women who value themselves and others.

The goal is to encourage these young scholars to soar to their full potential. Organizers said they want the students to feel hope and strength, regardless of the challenges life brings.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 1:04 PM

