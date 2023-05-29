Police searching for driver who hit and killed woman in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman in North Lawndale late Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police said the woman was walking in the crosswalk, in the 1200 block of Independence Boulevard, when the speeding driver hit her.

The woman later died at a local hospital.

Just before 11 p.m., police said the woman was walking in the crosswalk, in the 1200 block of Independence Boulevard, when the speeding driver hit her.

Police said the driver was in a gray 2014 Kia Optima. The Kia has severe front-end damage on the right side of the vehicle.